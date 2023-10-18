October 18, 2023

MPs favour expanded post-secondary vocational education

By Nikolaos Prakas01
The education ministry on Wednesday said that next year the post-secondary vocational education and training institutes (MIEEK) will begin operating in Famagusta.

During a House education committee session, the representatives from the ministry informed MPs about the operation of MIEEKs but a later discussion focussed on the lack of positions available at technical schools, due to high demand.

Following the committee meeting, Disy MP Giorgos Karoulas expressed his satisfaction with the operation of MIEEK in Famagusta.

“A decision has been made by the ministry of education and we expect the implementation with the new academic year 2024-2025,” he said.

He noted that as Disy they expect a structured and integrated planning process to expand the institution to other districts to cover as many technical professions as possible.

For his part, Akel MP Christos Christofides noted that the MIEEK is a huge achievement for the education system, as there is a high rate of employment, since they provide specialised knowledge.

The problems and challenges facing secondary technical and vocational education were also discussed in the committee. The MPs noted the progress that has been made but underlined the need to create new technical schools to meet increased needs.

 

 

