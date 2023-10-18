October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle EastWorld

Palestine Embassy declares three days’ mourning after hospital bombing

By Tom Cleaver028
aftermath of hospital blast in gaza city
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other

The Palestinian Embassy in Nicosia declared three days of national mourning on Wednesday, following a deadly bombing of the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza.

The Embassy said they will open a condolence book on Thursday and Friday between 9:30am and 1:30pm.

They said the mourning period will be held “in memory of the innocent Palestinian citizens, most of whom were children, who were murdered in cold blood … in Gaza City after the bombings by the Apartheid State of Israel.”

