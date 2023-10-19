October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle East

104 Turkish Cypriots remain in Gaza

By Tom Cleaver04
smoke and flames billow after israeli forces struck a high rise tower in gaza city
Gaza City, October 7, 2023

There are 104 Turkish Cypriots inside Gaza, Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said on Thursday.

The 104 Turkish Cypriots are among around 700 people waiting to be evacuated to Turkey, he said.

“As of yesterday, approximately 700 people were waiting in the Gaza strip to be evacuated to Turkey. 322 of them are citizens of the Republic of Turkey, 104 are citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he said.

He added, “214 Turkish citizens have relatives who are Palestinian, among them are spouses, cousins, and nephews. We have personnel from 55 institutions, Anadolu Agency, TRT, and the [Turkish] Health Ministry.”

“We are also carrying out preparations for the treatment of injured people in Gaza in a hospital which will either be established [in Turkey] or in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, the north’s ‘foreign ministry’ released a statement confirming that 150 Turkish Cypriots and relatives have already been successfully evacuated from Israel and Palestine.

Turkish Cypriots remaining in Gaza are able to call the north’s ‘foreign ministry’s’ call centre at +90 533 851 40 06.

Follow the

Related Posts

Upgraded swimming pool legislation expected in parliament

Jonathan Shkurko

Nicosia sewerage board extends payment deadline to December 7

Nikolaos Prakas

Sunak follows Biden to Israel to show support ‘in darkest hour’

Reuters News Service

Turkish Cypriot ‘MP’ leaps to defence of arrested former ‘prime minister’

Tom Cleaver

Environment Commissioner stresses importance of managing waste and cleanups

Tom Cleaver

Israelis ink the memory of deadly attacks onto their skin

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign