Nicosia sewerage board extends payment deadline to December 7

By Nikolaos Prakas06
nicosia sewerage board

People in Nicosia will have until December 7 to pay their sewerage, the sewerage board of Nicosia announced on Thursday.

According to the announcement, people in the municipalities of Nicosia, Ayios Dometios, Engomi, Strovolos, Aglandjia, Lakatamia, Tseri, and Geri will have until December 7, along with the communities of Kato Deftera, Anayia, Kokkinotrimitha, Paliometocho, and Ayii Trimithias.

Late fees of 5 per cent of the fee will be applied for anyone paying after the deadline and anyone paying four months after the deadline will have a 15 per cent late fee.

Sewerage fees can be paid online or at the sewerage board offices.

 

