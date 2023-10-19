North ‘anti-prostitution operation’: three appear in court for second time

Three of the suspects in the north’s ongoing “anti-prostitution operation” reappeared in court on Friday, with one released on bail and the other remanded in custody.
One of the suspects, a 39-year-old man, was initially found on the ground in a car park after jumping out of the window of an apartment window when the police’s operation was conducted.
Police officer Birtan Basaran informed the court that the man had broken both arms and suffered “a serious head injury”. He was subsequently taken to hospital before being discharged and taken into custody.
He stands accused of pimping women out, and the police’s investigation found that he is also an undocumented migrant.
As a result, he was denied bail and will remain in custody for ten days.
The second, a 22-year-old woman, was found with the first suspect and was also found to be an undocumented migrant. She was also remanded in custody for ten days.
The third, a 29-year-old Nigerian woman, had admitted to having made an agreement with a Turkish man to engage in sexual intercourse with him in exchange for 400TL (€13.53).
She was released on a 10,000TL (€338) bail, banned from leaving the north, and ordered to report to her local police station once a week.