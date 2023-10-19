October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

School girl alleges abduction and rape by former school guard

By Nikolaos Prakas0236
Police are investigating claims that a 17-year-old student was abducted and sexually abused by a 23-year-old former school security guard, it emerged on Thursday.

The incident occurred earlier this week, according to initial reports from Limassol, following the girl’s report to authorities. The man was arrested and brought to Limassol District Court on Monday, where he was remanded for seven days.

According to reports, the man was a temporary school guard at the lyceum the girl was attending in mid-September. The girl reported that the man abducted her on October 15, held her against her will at his residence for one night and repeatedly raped her.

School authorities were put on alert following the incident, as discussions turned to focus on how guards are hired at schools.

The 23-year-old guard had in his possession all the necessary certificates and documents from the police, which are needed for the licence to practice.

Commenting on the matter to Philenews, the head of the school board in Limassol, Dinos Ellinas said that it is time that criteria for hiring guards change and become stricter, and tougher checks are conducted on individuals.

Ellinas said that in Limassol they have contracted a company to provide school guards as part of a previous tender process. He added that the 23-year-old guard is an individual that was placed by the company as a replacement for full time guard from September 21 to 28.

“The incident seems to have occurred on October 15, and it seems that a month has passed since the man [the 23-year-old] last worked at the school,” he said.

Ellinas also claimed that on the day of the alleged rape, the man was no longer working for the company.

 

 

