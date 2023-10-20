October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chamber of Commerce attacked with red paint

By Tom Cleaver04
keve

The headquarters of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) was attacked with red paint on Thursday night.

Workers arriving at the building on Friday morning were confronted by the walls, stairs, doors, and floors splattered with paint.

Additionally, they say, motion sensors outside the building were also vandalised, “possibly kicked”.

A spokesperson for Keve told the Cyprus Mail they had contacted the police, but that they “still don’t know exactly what happened”.

They added that they “have suspicions that the attack may have been linked to last night’s pro-Palestine demonstration”.

CCTV footage of the incident is yet to be accessed, though is expected to be viewed and analysed in due course.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran to perform in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Fake prescription scandal investigations in north to be completed within 10 days

Tom Cleaver

Return of over 100 TCs to north from Gaza underway

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Airways passenger numbers surge in September 2023 — record year in sight

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Larnaca launches bio-design festival

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus, Greece sign memorandum of understanding for interconnector

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign