Demetriou meets Turkish Cypriot TDP leader Mine Atli

House President Annita Demetriou met with Turkish Cypriot politician Mine Atli on Friday, with both expressing their commitment to a bizonal, bicommunal solution to the Cyprus problem.

Atli is the leader of political party TDP, which was historically a force in Turkish Cypriot politics and was part of a coalition ‘government’ as recently as 2019, but now finds itself outside ‘parliament’ after losing all its seats in the 2022 election. She is nonetheless the most high-profile female Turkish Cypriot political party leader.

Following the meeting, Demetriou said “we want the reunification of our homeland more than anything else.”

“Cyprus can and must become a hub of peace, security, and stability in a very fragile and unstable European Mediterranean region. In these critical moments … where tectonic geopolitical changes are taking place right next to us in a very turbulent geopolitical scene, the resolution of the Cyprus problem is as imperative as ever,” she said.

She added that convergences can be found through political dialogue and diplomacy and said, “we must take steps in this direction for the good of the country, the good of the whole people of Cyprus.”

Additionally, she said she had found herself in agreement with Atli that “now more than ever, we must intensify efforts to reach a solution based on the agreed framework; a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality and without occupying troops.”

“We await the appointment of a special envoy by the United Nations Secretary General and we hope they will make a catalytic contribution to this end,” she added.

Atli said, “we are living in a period where we are surrounded by war, by images of the pain of war, and so now, more than ever, everyone in the region must hold fast to any kind of hope for a solution, for peace, and for stability.”

“Therefore, the relationship between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties, individuals, and communities is more important now than ever,” she said.

She added, “we are fighting fort a bicommunal, bizonal federal solution, but where we are at it seems like we are far from a solution. We must keep the peace process alive; we must keep communicating [with one another].”

“This is our island, we are Cypriots, this is our common homeland, and we must do whatever it takes to be able to fight against nationalist, regressive, and divisive rhetoric,” she said.

She described her meeting with Demetriou as “the most exciting” for her as she is a female party leader.

In turn, Demetriou said “it is very important that a woman leads the TDP” and thanked her for a “fruitful and important meeting”.