October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fake prescription scandal investigations in north to be completed within 10 days

By Tom Cleaver02
medications 1853400 1280

Police investigations into the north’s fake prescription scandal will be completed within 10 days, ‘labour minister’ Sadik Gardiyanoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking in a television interview, he said: “Police have gained experience in this matter over time and have become faster in their operations. The investigation part of the operation will be completed within 10 days, with court proceedings set to continue after that.”

With investigations into the scandal ongoing, arrests of doctors and pharmacists have become a daily occurrence in the north in recent weeks, with around 50 arrests made in total.

Meanwhile, multiple rubbish bags full of medicine with barcodes scrubbed off have been found across the north and seized by police.

The most high-profile arrest made so far was of former ‘prime minister’ Sibel Siber. She was released on bail on Monday.

