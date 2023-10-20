October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lifeguards call for an end to ‘Illegal’ contract renewals

By Staff Reporter01
lifeguards
File photo

The lifeguards branch of the Isotita trade union has called for an end to the “illegal” practice of long-term contracts being cancelled and subsequently renewed each year.

The representatives met with officials from the interior ministry on Friday to discuss the issues and demanded that a clear timeline for a path ahead to be announced.

Otherwise, they warned, they will be forced to take additional measures – hinting at potential strike action.

Other concerns expressed include a chronic issue of understaffing and a lack of incentives to attract more people into the profession.

They further called for a ‘safe beach services’ to be established, as outlined in the Salamis plan, which will vastly improve the quality and experience of visitors.

