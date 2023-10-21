October 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ferraris parade down Nicosia’s main avenue (photos)

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Nicosia’s iconic Makarios Avenue on Saturday filled with spectators to watch Ferraris parade down the street in aid of a good cause.

According to MotoTrend, which organised the event, the Ferraris paraded down the capital’s main shopping street as part of the Drive for a Purpose event, meant to entice motor lovers while supporting the Alkionides Charity.

From 12.30pm to 1.30pm, the parade of cars filed down Makarios Avenue, concluding on Pindarou Street and although a free event, the public was invited to contribute to the work of the Alkionides via the association’s stand in front of the 360 building on Spyridaki Square.

The event was attended by Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis.

The charity was founded in 1998, and has expanded beyond Cyprus to the United Kingdom, where it operates in London, Reading, and Birmingham.

