October 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deputy ministry of social welfare reiterates commitment to people with disabilities

By Staff Reporter03
wheelchair 538138 1280

The integration of people with disabilities is one of the foremost goals, said Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Marilena Evangelou on Sunday.

The deputy minister was speaking at an annual event by the Theotokos Foundation with which the social welfare services have developed a close cooperation.

This partnership focuses on addressing the social care needs related to disability, she noted.

Evangelou expressed her admiration for the 28th Panigiri tis Haras (translated as Joy Festival) which took place in the public gardens of Limassol.

She said with the aim to integrate people with disabilities numerous policies and actions are being implemented “to achieve improvements in the quality of life for all citizens”. She reiterated Christodoulides’ government commitment to strive for the further enhancement of living conditions for people with disabilities.

“We place particular emphasis on promoting reforms in the realm of social policy to improve the lives of all citizens,” said the deputy minister.

Theotokos Foundation was founded in 1969 by Dr Amerikos Argyriou. Its establishment has been closely linked and proven pivotal concerning the dignified living, deinstitutionalization, and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities, thus contributing to the comprehensive coverage of their needs and desires, Evangelou said.

She added that the services it provides “serve as proof that voluntary activities complement the role of the state”

During the event, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Marilena Evagelou donated €1,000 to support the foundation’s work

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Car importers duty bound to inform owners of any faults

Nikolaos Prakas

A month of Cyprus theatre

Eleni Philippou

Israeli man assaulted in Larnaca by four, including 16yo

Gina Agapiou

Fake prescriptions case rocks the north

Esra Aygin

President stresses need for de-escalation of crisis, meets Herzog and Netanyahu (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Drug trafficking suspects remanded for another four days

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign