October 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM to attend EU Foreign Affairs and General Affairs Councils in Luxembourg

By Staff Reporter04
kombos2

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, departed for Luxembourg on Sunday, to attend the EU Foreign Affairs and General Affairs Councils.

On Monday, Kombos is set to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will take centre stage in addressing several pressing global matters.

High on the agenda are discussions regarding the situation in the Middle East following recent terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, as well as the ongoing developments concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Council will also address the persistent Russian aggression against Ukraine, among other urgent regional and international issues.

Following the conclusion of the Council’s deliberations on the same day, the 19th Ministerial Meeting between the EU and Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, is scheduled to take place.

On Tuesday, Kombos will participate in the EU General Affairs Council.

The primary focus of these discussions will be the preparation for the upcoming European Council meeting scheduled for October 26 and 27 in Brussels. Additionally, participants will engage in a continued dialogue on the Rule of Law.

While in Luxembourg, Kombos will have a bilateral meeting on Monday, with the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi.

The Foreign Minister is expected to return to Cyprus on Wednesday, after his participation in these essential EU Council meetings. The outcomes of these discussions will have a significant impact on Cyprus’ foreign policy and the EU’s stance on the pressing issues at hand.

Avatar photo

