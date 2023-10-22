October 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Green party to elect new leader next month

By Gina Agapiou03
ÁÍÁÊÇÑÕÎÇ ÂÏÕËÅÕÔÙÍ ÊÉÍÇÌÁ ÏÉÊÏËÏÃÙÍ  ÓÕÍÅÑÃÁÓÉÁ ÐÏËÉÔÙÍ
Green MPs Alexandra Attalidou and Stavros Papadouris (left), pictured with Charalambos Theopemptou,

The Green Party has decided to elect a new leader next month, following the resignation of Charalambos Theopemptou.

The committee of the Green Party issued an announcement after meeting on Saturday afternoon, saying the general party conference and the elections will be held on the same day on November 26.

The decision has been taken a few days after Theopemptou, who took over the party’s leadership after Giorgos Perdikes in 2020, resigned from his post.

Theopemptou is also a Greens MP for Nicosia, and he will retain that seat, as he has not resigned from the party.

He cited personal reasons for his decision to step down.

On Monday, a day before, Green MP Alexandra Attalides resigned from the party citing its ‘catastrophic’ position on the Cyprus problem, lack of unity with the European Greens while adding that some members attacked her for supporting queer rights.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tales from the coffeeshop: In times of crisis, a role for Cyprus

Patroclos

Riots, looting, evictions – flat owners recount their nightmare

Iole Damaskinos

Akamas communities repeat call not to be divided

Nikolaos Prakas

Fire-fighting mode in region cannot continue says president (video)

Nikolaos Prakas

Ferraris parade down Nicosia’s main avenue (photos)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign