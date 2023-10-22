October 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Individual suffered gunshot wound in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00
police new
File photo

A person suffered a minor injury from a shotgun blast in Nicosia, police said on Sunday.

According to police, three relatives in Lakatamia were arguing when one of them fired the shotgun in the air.

The incident took place around 2pm on Sunday.

As a result, one of them was slightly injured. No further details were immediately released about the condition of the individual.

Police rushed to the scene for investigations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

A twisting architectural feat unveiled

Staff Reporter

President highlights environmental protection as top priority

Gina Agapiou

Deputy ministry of social welfare reiterates commitment to people with disabilities

Staff Reporter

Car importers duty bound to inform owners of any faults

Nikolaos Prakas

A month of Cyprus theatre

Eleni Philippou

Israeli man assaulted in Larnaca by four, including 16yo

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign