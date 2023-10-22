October 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Iran to host six-nation meeting on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

By Reuters News Service01
file photo: refugees from nagorno karabakh arrive in kornidzor
FILE PHOTO: Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region arrive in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia

Foreign ministers from Iran, Turkey, Russia and Georgia will meet their counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia in Tehran on Monday and discuss progress towards a peace agreement between the two South Caucasus neighbours, Iranian state media said.

IRNA news agency quoted the foreign ministry as saying the six countries wanted to talk about regional issues “without the interference of non-regional and Western countries”.

That was an implicit reference to the United States and the European Union, whose involvement in the search for a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has particularly annoyed Moscow.

Russia’s Interfax news agency said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would travel to Tehran for the meeting. Russia regards itself as the security guarantor between Azerbaijan and Armenia but the demands and distractions of its war in Ukraine have led to a weakening of its influence.

Azerbaijan last month staged a lightning offensive to regain control of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh where ethnic Armenians had enjoyed de facto independence since breaking away in the 1990s.

More than 100,000 Karabakh Armenians have since fled, and Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of carrying out ethnic cleansing. Baku denies that, saying people were free to stay and be integrated into Azerbaijan.

The two countries have fought two wars in the past three decades and have so far failed to reach a peace deal despite long-running efforts by the United States, EU and Russia.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as ‘terrorist’ partner

Reuters News Service

US beefs up Mideast military assets as Israel pounds Gaza, targets in Syria, Lebanon

Reuters News Service

Israel plans more Gaza strikes, U.S. to add air defences to Mideast

Reuters News Service

First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Arab leaders denounce Israel attacks on Gaza as risks to region rise (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Aid trucks enter Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza Strip (Updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign