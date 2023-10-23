October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chief rabbi calls for donations to Israelis in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko047
Israelis arriving in Cyprus last week

The Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin has called on people in Cyprus to donate food and medicine to Israeli families who fled the country after the attack on October 7 and sought refuge on the island.

According to the spokesman for the Chief Rabbinate of Cyprus Menachem Raskin, over 3,600 Israeli nationals have fled to Cyprus in the past couple of weeks, some of whom left their homes in southern Israel fearing for further attacks by Hamas militia.

“For most of them, Cyprus is a temporary solution, as they want to go back to Israel at some point,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

“They left their homes, families and jobs in Israel, but they are planning to go back as soon as possible.”

Raskin added, however, that some families, albeit a very small number compared to the majority, are even considering making Cyprus their permanent home.

He also praised the Larnaca municipality for its help during the current difficult situation.

“The municipality helped us a lot as far as accommodation is concerned, as they provided plenty of options for people’s unexpected stay in Cyprus.

“That said, the Jewish community in Cyprus also lent a helping hand to people fleeing Israel, as did the police securing the area around Larnaca’s community centre.”

Raskin finally called for donations of medicines, “as some people taking them regularly cannot do so while seeking refuge in Cyprus”.

 

