October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Girl seriously injured in freak accident

By Nick Theodoulou03
A seven-year-old girl is in very serious condition at the Makarios children’s hospital after suffering brain hematoma in an apparent freak accident on the highway.

The police announced that the girl was struck in the head by a rock which appears to have fallen loose from a truck.

The stone smashed through the windshield of the car driven by her father and seriously injured the young girl in the backseat of the car.

She was rushed to the hospital in Nicosia where she is being treated for a fractured skull and related injuries.

The police have called on the public to come forward with any additional information they may have related to the incident.

