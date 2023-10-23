October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High temperatures expected until end of week

By Tom Cleaver026
wheat 2391348 1280

Higher than usual temperatures are expected across Cyprus all week, according to Met Office director Kleanthis Nicolaides.

“There is an area of high pressure in the Eastern Mediterranean at the moment, and that is not moving. It has been here since Friday,” Nicolaides told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

“As a result, we are and will be experiencing higher than usual temperatures across Cyprus and the wider region, in coastal areas, inland, and in the mountains,” he added.

He was keen to point out that it is not the first time Cyprus has experienced unseasonably high temperatures in October, recalling that the mercury reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Nicosia October 2020, the highest October temperature seen in the last 15 years on the island.

There was also a scorching high of 37.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Paphos airport in October 2019, while temperatures above 30 degrees were recorded at all Cyprus’ weather stations at some point in October 2019 and October 2020.

This includes at Prodromos, high in the Troodos mountain range, where the temperature reached 31.2 degrees Celsius in October 2020.

Asked how long the unseasonably high temperatures would last, Nicolaides said “we cannot say for certain, but current conditions are set to last until at least the end of this week.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Brotherly rivalry goes Tharanga’s way

Reuters News Service

Some price reductions seen in September

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot shatters world record

Jonathan Shkurko

Fiscal stability, green transition centre of 2024 budget

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus ‘can play mediating role’ in Gaza crisis says spokesman

Tom Cleaver

Work begins on Pyla-Arsos road

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign