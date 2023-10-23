October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Hotel employee arrested after stealing ring from a room

By Jonathan Shkurko0481
police car 14
File photo

Police in Paphos arrested a 20-year-old individual on Sunday in connection with an ongoing investigation involving a hotel room burglary and theft.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the incident was reported by a 43-year-old female visitor staying at a hotel in Kato Paphos. She alleged that between 10am and 2pm, her hotel room was broken into and a gold ring belonging to her was stolen.

Nicolaou said that police officers were promptly dispatched to the hotel. Once on site, they carried out examinations and identified the suspect as a 20-year-old hotel employee.

The suspect was subsequently questioned and a search of his vehicle, parked on the hotel premises, led to the discovery of the stolen ring.

The 20-year-old is reported to have confessed to both the burglary and the theft. He also admitted to gaining access to the room using a key card. Furthermore, a knife was found inside the suspect’s vehicle, resulting in his arrest for burglary, theft and illegal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

