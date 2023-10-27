October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cultural heritage must be passed down through generations, deputy minister says

By Tom Cleaver037
Συνέντευξη ΚΥΠΕ – Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού Βασιλική Κασσιανίδου
Cyprus' deputy minister of culture Vasiliki Kassianidou

Cultural heritage “must be passed down from generation to generation”, Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said on Friday.

Kassianidou was speaking at an event honouring the Fervolites lace held by the Karavas International Conference and said cultural heritage “is constantly adapted by communities and groups in relation to their needs, their environment, and their interaction with their nature and their history.”

She added that her Deputy Ministry’s goal “is that our country’s intangible cultural heritage is not abandoned but survives as a recognisable feature of our cultural identity.”

“The preservation of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage falls within our core pursuits,” she added.

Speaking specifically about the Fervolites lace, she said “as far as traditional handicraft techniques are concerned, we are focusing on their development through systematic record keeping, knowledge of the craft, quality control performed by certified producers, and the authenticity of products available on the market.”

She said the Cypriot Handicrafts Service, which falls under the umbrella of her deputy ministry, will “contribute to the economic development of the sector.”

“These crafts are part of a dynamic sector of productive and commercial activity with specialised markets for consumers, and they must be supported and promoted by [the government’s actions],” she added.

To this end, she said she is promoting the training of people in traditional handicraft techniques to allow them to be passed on to future generations.

“Memory is the most reliable factor in preserving our historical and national identity. The promotion and highlighting of our traditions and culture can be one of the strongest weapons against their potential disappearance,” she added.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

