October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police warn of new online fraud, linked to hotel bookings

By Staff Reporter0510
police car 14
File photo

Police on Friday warned of a new scam whereby people are being told their reservations at tourist accommodation was being cancelled “due to them not fulfilling their payment conditions”.

According to a police bulletin, people who made reservations at hotels and other tourist accommodation through websites that offer such services, receive misleading messages that their reservation will be cancelled due to non-fulfilment of their payment.

“They are then asked to make the payment through a suspicious electronic link, resulting in either a double charge, or their bank card details being intercepted and used illegally,” police said.

They are asking the public to be extremely careful and not respond to such messages.

If such a message is received, they should contact the hotel unit where the reservation was made directly and not respond to the message via the booking platform.

In case they activate the link and submitting their card details, they should contact their bank immediately and cancel the card.

Hotel units are being asked to be particularly attentive to any suspicious messages and requests that include links from their customers and must take precautionary measures, police said.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus braces for 100,000 potential evacuees

Andria Kades

Cultural heritage must be passed down through generations, deputy minister says

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides calls for EU to be more actively involved in Middle East

Tom Cleaver

Savino Live welcomes classic night of rock

Eleni Philippou

Olympic committee denies misuse of funds

Nikolaos Prakas

New student dorms will transform Paphos, says mayor

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign