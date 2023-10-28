All about flair and charm

It’s all about accessories this season says NIKI CHARALAMBOUS, which can be used to breathe new life into any outfit

With the warm-coloured hues of autumn dominating the landscape, the feeling of wearing warm, comfortable clothing and the excitement of the season’s sparkle and dazzle is what I love most about the winter fashion scene.

While it is not always possible to replace clothes every season, accessories are a great way to enhance image and style, and the best part is that most of them are inexpensive fashion pieces that will add extra flair, charm, and personality to an outfit.

The ideal is to replace the old with the new every season and inject an equal amount of pleasure, enthusiasm, and excitement into both life and clothing. This year’s runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris included an extensive range of fascinating accessories. Earrings, necklaces and bracelets, ranging from understated to opulent, were among the main accessory trends that dominated the catwalks.

When wearing statement jewellery, bear in mind that you should make that one piece the central feature of your ensemble and keep everything else simple. After all, less is more.

Designers such as Germanier, Paul Costelloe, and Salvatore Ferragamo all featured eye-catching statement chokers. These luxurious collars are incredibly fashionable this season, owing to their unexpected textures such as resin, layered charms and whimsical volume.

Other designers merged several necklace designs to create completely unique pieces of jewellery art. Never be afraid to experiment with different lengths, or combining pearls, crystals, jewels and different metals to create an original look. Pair this style with a turtleneck or a plunging neckline for the perfect look.

Bracelets, in my opinion, don’t get enough attention. Still, designers such as Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, and Paul Costelloe seemed determined to change that with their opulent jewel-encrusted, burnished and beaded bangles, as well as bulky bangles, stacked up, and large statement cuffs made from different metals, creating an extravagant, bold look.

If statement necklaces aren’t your thing, opt for a set of earrings instead. Show-stopping chandelier types, mismatched, single earrings, studs, mixed metals, and a variety of hoop styles are among this season’s top trends. Kendall Jenner’s nugget-shaped Bottega Veneta earrings, in gold or silver, are the most popular and in-demand earrings this season.

A pair of classical or timelessly gorgeous shoes should be worn to complete the bold winter outfit.

Over-the-knee boots were another season favourite that designers seemed determined to revive, but they also cleverly reinvented wedges, cowboy boots and ballet flats. Micro and sculptured heels, Mary Janes and slingback shoes are also among the hottest shoe trends this winter.

Metallics and knee-high boots are fashionable this season, especially those designed by Donatella Versace in collaboration with singer and songwriter Dua Lipa. Bows, pearls, flowery patterns, faux fur, large flowers, studs, spikes and chains were among the shoe embellishments featured.

This season also allows us to dress like Cinderella by acquiring wonderful, romantic sparkling shoes. Designers such as Lanvin, Moschino, David Koma, Versace and Sportmax elevated the concept of glittering footwear to new levels.

The biggest brands in fashion also experimented with colour, shape and size to create some of the most stylish handbags, clutches and totes we have seen in a long time.

Mini bags became ever smaller, while large totes became supersized. Metallic, quilted and woven bags were on display, as well as embellished bags, rhinestone-encrusted purses, clutch bags, circle bags, box bags, classic trunk bags, spikes, studs, rock bags and, of course, vintage fringe bags.

Hats such as traditional berets, bonnets, and balaclavas, which are often made of wool and cashmere, as well as the all-time favourite baseball cap, are some of the must-have accessories this season. Oriental turbans are both trendy and stylish. Faux fur hats are also luxurious, fashionable, and appealing. They not only keep you warm, but they also make you appear opulent and elegant.

Knitted or woollen scarves and large blanket scarves are additional accessories to consider this season, and come in a range of patterns and hues, with tartan being the season’s choice.

Belts are typically an excellent addition to have in your wardrobe to complete the look. This season’s trends include belts that range in thickness from thin to very large with bold buckle finishes.

Another fashion accessory that has made a comeback is the long satin glove popularised by Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s. We are also seeing a revival of Madonna-inspired arm warmers from the 1980s, which will add a dash of colour to your ensemble.

From time-honoured classics to extravagant, eye-catching creations, this season’s accessories are all about expressing yourself, owning your style, and having the freedom to be inspired and inspire with the flair and charm that surrounds us.