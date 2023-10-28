October 28, 2023

Cyprus sees slight increase in petrol sales despite soaring prices

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Cyprus witnessed a modest annual increase in total petroleum product sales in September, despite the prevailing trend of elevated fuel prices, according to a report released on Friday by the state’s statistical service.

The report revealed that total petroleum product sales reached 130,673 metric tons in September, marking a slight 1.8 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2022.

For the January-September 2023 period, total petroleum product sales showed marginal growth of 0.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

In addition, a notable increase was reported in aviation fuel supplies, rising by 6.7 per cent in September.

Furthermore, sales of heavy fuel oil surged by 219.9 per cent, kerosene by 33.2 per cent, and light fuel oil by 11.7 per cent.

In contrast, declines were observed in ship fuel supplies by 0.9 per cent, as well as in asphalt sales (-9.4 per cent), heating oil (-3.4 per cent), gasoline (-2.2 per cent), automotive diesel (-2.1 per cent), and liquefied petroleum gas (-1.9 per cent).

Regarding sales through petroleum product filling stations, these saw a slight decrease of 1.6 per cent, amounting to 56,289 metric tons.

Sales of unleaded gasoline and automotive diesel both experienced a 1.6 per cent decline year-on-year.

Compared to August 2023, total petroleum product sales in September 2023 rose by 4.7 per cent.

Notably, ship fuel supplies increased by 39 per cent, and automotive diesel sales surged by 8.3 per cent.

Finally, aviation fuel supplies and gasoline sales decreased by 6.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

