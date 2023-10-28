October 28, 2023

Four ambulances destroyed in fire at old Larnaca hospital

By Tom Cleaver02
File photo

Four ambulances were destroyed by a fire which broke out at the old Larnaca hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the State Health Services (Okypy)’s Ambulance Directorate, the fire broke out at around 1:18am at the ambulance station of the hospital. The fire brigade were immediately informed, and the fire was swiftly extinguished.

Okypy said the ambulances were not in service at the time, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. They added that investigations will be carried out by both the police and the fire brigade to determine its cause.

