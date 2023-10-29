October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Avoid all travel to Lebanon, Cyprus foreign ministry advises

By Source: Cyprus News Agency032
lebanese on plane

Cyprus’ foreign ministry advised Cypriot nationals on Sunday to avoid all travel to Lebanon.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation in Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, and security incidents taking place in south Lebanon, which could deteriorate throughout the country without prior warning.

Moreover, Cypriot citizens in Lebanon “are advised to avoid all gatherings and demonstrations, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. They are also advised to follow closely the developments and information from the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures”.

Cypriot citizens are also advised to register, if they so wish, on the online registration platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY.

In case of an emergency Cypriot citizens are requested to contact:

The Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Beirut

Address: Yarzeh Pine Building No 6, Street 15, Baabda, Lebanon

Tel.: +961 5 929 006 (08:00-15:00, Monday-Friday)

Mobile No.: +961 71 559 500 (outside working hours / in case of emergencies)

Fax: +961 5 922643

E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Consular Affairs Directorate:

Tel: +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Crisis Management Department:

Tel: +357 22 801000, +357 22 651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday-Friday)

Mobile No.: +357 97 775998 (outside working hours / in case of emergencies)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Man in Paphos remanded for stabbing someone outside kiosk

Andria Kades

Crunch time for Aphrodite amid Mid East crisis

Dr Charles Ellinas

Two arrested for attacking police officers

Andria Kades

Cyprus to increase its contribution to CMP, president says

Andria Kades

Cyprus asks EU for more tents after 194 migrants arrive

Andria Kades

‘Last chance to solve the Cyprus problem’: UN’s Colin Stewart

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign