October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for attacking police officers

By Andria Kades
cyprus police
File photo

Nicosia district court on Sunday remanded two people for five days over an attack against police officers in the capital’s old town.

Officers were alerted of a fracas at around 2:30am and arrived to the scene to find a group of people shouting while holding alcoholic drinks. Smashed bottles were seen littered all over the floor.

According to a police bulletin, a number of people started walking towards the officers “in a threatening manner” and are believed to have thrown various unspecified items to police and their service vehicles.

The suspects tried to run away on foot and were chased down by police officers.

Two individuals aged 22 and 28 were arrested.

