October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Deputy shipping minister to participate in tripartite meeting in Athens

By Source: Cyprus News Agency041
shipping minister hadjimanoli
Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli is traveling to Athens on Monday to participate in the 8th tripartite ministerial meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Malta on shipping issues to be held on November 3.

According to the announcement, Greek Minister of Shipping Christos Stylianides and Maltese Minister of Transport responsible for shipping matters, Aaron Farrugia, will participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, the ministers of the three top shipping countries of the EU will discuss current issues and challenges for global and European shipping and strengthening cooperation, the announcement states.

On the sidelines of the event Hadjimanoli will hold meetings with Greek ship-owners to promote and strengthen the Cypriot registry and Cypriot shipping in general, and participate in events related to maritime education.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

