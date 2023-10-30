October 30, 2023

First air conditioning units to be installed in schools before year ends

The first air conditioning units will be installed in schools before the end of the year, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Monday.

She said the units will be installed “based on the criteria which have been set, namely the safety of the students, the buildings, and the related infrastructure”.

She added that she had said from the beginning of her tenure as minister that air conditioning units would be installed in schools by the end of the year, adding “2023 has not ended yet.”

“We are working with a three-year plan, from 2024 to 2027, for the complete installation of the air conditioning units. We are responding to the environmental concerns which exist about these matters. We are continuing to develop our plans,” she said.

 

