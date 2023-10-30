October 30, 2023

Turkish Cypriot ‘transport minister’ runs over pedestrian

arikli with the woman he ran over

The north’s ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli hit a pedestrian with his car on Saturday, it later emerged.

Arikli was driving his own car near the Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital in northern Nicosia at around 5pm on Saturday when his car collided with a 68-year-old woman.

The woman was taken into the hospital for treatment.

Arikli later visited the woman in hospital, posting a photograph to his Facebook page captioned “may God protect us from the worst. We had a small accident in front of the hospital. Thank God there is nothing wrong with [her].”

Police are investigating the incident.

