October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mouflons ready to take on Malta

malt v cyprus 4 november 2023

By Darcie Panayiotou

The Cyprus national rugby team are set to take on Malta in Pool D of Rugby Europe’s Rugby XV Conference 2023-2024 on Saturday at the Hibernians Satadium in Paola.

This will be the sixth clash in seven years between the two nations, since their first encounter in October 2016.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Israel, this will be the first of the Pool D matches following the postponement of Israel vs Cyprus, originally scheduled for the October 21, and Malta vs Israel, which was due to take place on October 28.

Over the summer, the Mighty Mouflons travelled to Manchester in the United Kingdom to host training camps with both new and existing players, organised by Cyprus Team Manager, Dave Lee.

The camps yielded fresh and exciting talent, with potential for new recruits to earn their first caps for Cyprus Rugby in Malta. Following a successful end to last season, with a 35-17 win over Bulgaria, we hope that the Mighty Mouflons can continue to bring home more victories.

The match kicks off at 14:00 local time (15:00 Cyprus time).

The game can be watched live on CRTV via cyprus-rugby.com/crtv.

If you are travelling to Malta, tickets are available to buy online at http://bit.ly/45F3vRm and gates open at 12:30.

