October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 40 per cent of registered employees in north are foreign

By Tom Cleaver04
construction site building cyprus business now cyprus mail
file photo

Over 40 per cent of registered employees in the north are third country nationals, ‘labour minister’ Sadik Gardiyanoglu said on Tuesday.

He said that as of August, there are 116,970 people registered as employees in the north.

Of those, 67,306 are ‘TRNC’ citizens, 30,374 – over a quarter – citizens of the Republic of Turkey, and the remaining 19,230 are citizens of other countries.

Referencing the potentially large number of workers being paid cash-in-hand and not officially registered as employees, he said “the important thing is the number of unregistered workers. The important thing is to prevent informal employment.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Demolition of condemned Latsia apartment blocks set to begin

Tom Cleaver

Company fined €6,000 over fatal labour accident

Nikolaos Prakas

We are fighting for our survival, ambassador tells MPs

Staff Reporter

Young people in Cyprus at highest risk of deprivation

Tom Cleaver

North’s 2024 ‘state’ budget to be set at €2.6bn

Tom Cleaver

Remains of 14 people recovered so far this year says CMP

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign