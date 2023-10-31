October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos police registers 32 cases of domestic violence in October

By Staff Reporter05
michalis nicolaou
Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou

Paphos police dealt with thirty-two cases of family violence in October.

According to Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, of the 32 cases, 13 were registered for trial before the Paphos District Court; eight are under investigation; and 11 have to date only been registered . 

Seven perpetrators were also arrested in connection with the cases and 13 restraining orders issued.

Nikolaou noted the domestic violence processes direct complaints as well those relayed from other police departments and government agencies.

The cases are dealt with as a high priority and cooperation with the social welfare services and hospitals for treatment of victims is paramount, the police chief said.

