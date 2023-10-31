October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Social security staff on twenty-four hour strike

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0119
strike

A branch of employees from the social security services are holding a 24-hour warning strike on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the strike is taking place because of disagreements following the decision to restructure the department.

The directors of the service ask for the public’s understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

