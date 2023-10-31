October 31, 2023

Enjoy new Columbia Pier breakfast with stunning views

Tired of the same old breakfast spots? Are you looking for a fresh and exciting experience that combines stunning waterfront views with delicious cuisine? Then look no further than Columbia Pier, where we’re thrilled to introduce our brand-new menu addition: breakfast!

Columbia Pier, Limassol’s favourite waterfront café, is now offering new exciting breakfast dishes, next to the impressive Enaerios Pier, which offers spectacular views. Breakfast is served 8-11am on weekdays, and until 12pm on weekends.

The new additions include impressive Belgian and Greek breakfast dishes, while the classic English breakfast, French Eggs Benedict or pancakes with syrup could not be missing from the menu. For those who prefer healthier options, Columbia Pier’s new menu won’t disappoint you, with a wide range of options, including Overnight Oats and Acai.

Columbia Pier is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience. The combination of spectacular views, delicious food and exceptional service creates a breakfast experience second to none. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a lazy Sunday, or simply looking for a change of pace, breakfast at Columbia Pier is your place to go.

Columbia Pier operates a no-reservation policy.

