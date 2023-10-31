October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
OceaniaWorld

Suspected gunman holed up in Japan post office with hostages

By Reuters News Service02
police officers take cover behind cars outside the post office where a suspected gunman has taken people hostage after injuring two at a hospital, in warabi,
Police officers take cover behind cars outside the post office where a suspected gunman has taken people hostage after injuring two at a hospital, in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan October 31, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

 A suspected gunman has taken people hostage inside a post office in Japan after injuring two at a hospital, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The government of the city of Warabi, located just north of Tokyo, said in a statement an unidentified number of “hostages” were taken by a man “in possession of something like a handgun”.

At least two female post office workers in their 20s and 30s are among the hostages, according to local media.

The man, between 40 and 50 years old, was earlier involved in a shooting incident at a hospital in the neighbouring city of Toda and later fled the scene, municipal authorities there said. Two people were injured at the hospital, local media reported.

Images broadcast from outside the post office on Japanese television showed a man wearing a track suit top and white shirt brandishing what looked like a pistol. Several police officers wearing body armour stood nearby.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

King Charles visits Kenya with colonialism’s scars in focus

Reuters News Service

Two dead, dozens of homes destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia

Reuters News Service

The battle inside Gaza’s tunnels has begun says Israel

Reuters News Service

Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial

Reuters News Service

Israeli forces attack Gaza’s main city from two directions

Reuters News Service

Illinois man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Muslim boy

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign