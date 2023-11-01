November 1, 2023

Man arrested in connection with jewelry scam

By Gina Agapiou0153
handcuffs 02
File photo

Nicosia police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of scamming a woman out of almost 20,000 worth of jewellery and cash last week.

The 55-year-old man is the second suspect arrested in connection with the case. Police had arrested a 54-year-old woman on October 28, four days after the report.

According to the official announcement, a 68-year-old woman reported to the police on October 24 that an unknown man called her mobile phone alleging he was the director of the General hospital and that her daughter had been in an accident.

The man then asked her to go to a specific place to give money for her daughter’s alleged emergency operation.

The woman said that she drove to the area indicated to her and gave €1,900 in cash and jewellery amounting to €18,000 to an unknown woman.

 

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

