The ideal venue: the first step to a pitch-perfect corporate event

Planning an event is never an easy task; there are numerous factors to take into consideration, from the nature of the event to the number of people invited. And even in the most carefully planned and detailed cases, last-minute surprises can occur.

Corporate events, in particular, come with their own challenges. After all, each business has its own culture and atmosphere, and these elements need to be reflected in company meetings and events. From holiday or milestone parties and gala dinners to conferences or team-building workshops, corporate events come in different types, but they are all integral to building, maintaining and promoting a solid corporate identity.

Therefore, after deciding on the type of corporate event, the next logical step is to find the venue that will host it and provide the setting for a memorable and pleasant experience. After all, venue selection is paramount to the success of any event. Therefore, venue hunting can be the most challenging entry on your to-do list.

But challenges exist to be overcome, so, to ensure the chosen venue will provide all you need for your corporate event, you must consider the next three important venue characteristics, and see if they can accommodate your vision.

First, of course, is the capacity. You need to ensure there will be ample space for everyone in attendance and/or the activities included. Second, is location: is transportation to/from the venue available? Is parking space provided? Do you want the chosen venue to express a more urban vibe, or are you looking for something more secluded? And, last but not least, come infrastructure and services. First impressions matter, so an expertly-designed venue with top-notch amenities can instantly elevate any sort of event.

Thankfully, if you are on the hunt for the ideal corporate event venue, we have you covered: the Event Center at Ayia Napa Marina is here to breathe life into your plans!

More than just a simple venue, the Event Center is an architectural wonder, a state-of-the-art elliptical and conical glass structure with multifunctional spaces for open-air or indoor events by the shimmering blue. The Event Center offers the perfect canvas for customisation, letting you craft a one-of-a-kind setting and seating arrangement. The seating capacity varies, based on your chosen configuration and seating plan. Meanwhile, its impressive appearance is not the only thing that will wow your guests. Prominently located in the Marina’s Commercial Village, it is harmoniously integrated with the surrounding seaside environment, creating an impeccable, attractive atmosphere.

And with a dedicated and expertly trained Events and Catering team in charge, it comes as no surprise that many businesses have already chosen it for various types of corporate events or award ceremonies. The team works closely with clients to ensure the successful management of every detail and aspect of the event – from conception to taking place. Furthermore, the Event Center features all the corporate event essentials: hi-tech equipment (LCD projectors and screens, LED 85-inch TVs), an innovative sound system, soundproof design, as well as an innovative lighting system that received an Honourable Mention at the acclaimed Lighting Design Awards 2022.

Ayia Napa Marina's Event Center has quickly become the go-to venue in Cyprus for parties, weddings, corporate events, concerts and other functions.