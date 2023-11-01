November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport minister doubles down on €300 fine for running red light

By Tom Cleaver04
cache 500x500 4625526 169730 02032023013949
Transport Minister Alexis Vafeadis

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades doubled down on Wednesday on the issuing of €300 fines for those who run red lights.

Speaking to newspaper Phileleftheros, he said “there is no question of changing the fine.”

He added that the police had been “strongly opposed” to the idea of any reduction in the fine for running a red light but had been open to reducing the fine paid by people who inadvertently cross the white line while stopping at an intersection.

The fine for crossing the line is set at €25.

Vafeades added that stop lines will be moved back and intersections enlarged, “so it becomes more understandable where drivers have to stop.”

He also spoke on the issue of penalty points. Currently, he said, points remain on people’s licences for two to three years, but plans are afoot to change this.

The Transport Ministry has plans to create a “school of offending drivers” to offer awareness courses for those with points on their licences.

Vafeades said that until the school is created, motorists can take points off their licences by undertaking community service, with good deeds such as road cleaning and working voluntarily in elderly care homes included in the programme.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Understated elegance of the world on a plate

Jonathan Shkurko

Foreclosures freeze extended to the end of the year

Andria Kades

Restaurant review: Klimataria Tavern, Mandria, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Police in Paphos search for burglary suspects

Antigoni Pitta

North rows back on electricity bill price hikes

Tom Cleaver

Kanari hopes Okypy and unions can meet together on collective agreements

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign