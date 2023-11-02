November 2, 2023

Man arrested for investigated case of armed robbery in Protaras

Staff Reporter
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for a case of armed robbery under investigation, committed in Protaras.

According to police statement, the man, a Paphos resident, was arrested in the afternoon in Protaras in relation to an armed robbery case, committed on Monday.

Specifically, a 36-year-old kiosk employee in Protaras reported to police that an unknown man had entered the shop asking to buy cigarettes.

The man then allegedly drew a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The female worker reportedly refused and the man grabbed the entire cash register and fled.

According to the woman’s report, he got into a vehicle waiting for him outside the kiosk and the accomplices got away in an unknown direction.

Based on evidence evaluation police proceeded to arrest the 35-year-old suspect, who allegedly admitted to committing the crime during questioning.

The arrestee was taken into custody while the Famagusta CID continues the investigation.  

