Man arrested in Limassol for over 6kg cannabis

Police in Limassol on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old man for possession of over six kilos of cannabis.

According to the police, members of an anti-drug patrol followed the man, who was seen stopping his car and walking to a spot where he picked up a plastic dog bag and placed it in his car boot.

Drug squad (Ykan) officers tried to stop the 37-year-old from driving off and as soon as he noticed them he attempted to escape, crashing his car into the police vehicle and coming to a halt.

Police restrained the suspect and arrested him for evident offenses after he allegedly resisted.

Police then recovered the plastic dog bag, which was found to contain ten packets of cannabis with a total weight of 5.9 kg.

A large sum of money and two mobile phones were also found in the possession of the suspect, which were seized as evidence.

Police subsequently searched the man’s home where a plastic package containing and additional amount of around 600 grams of cannabis was found. A further search carried out in three other vehicles belonging to the arrestee, revealed a large amount of jewellery, silverware, an electronic computer, an air pistol, eight fireworks, four noxious gas launchers and a large number of watches, among other items.

All were confiscated as evidence while the 37-year-old was taken into custody.

The Limassol Ykan and CID in collaboration with the Episkopi police station are continuing the investigation.

