November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man jailed for two years for smuggling migrants to Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00
famagusta district court
Famagusta Court

A 56-year-old man found guilty of assisting third country nationals to enter the Republic illegally was sentenced to 24 months in jail on Thursday.

Famagusta district court also found the man guilty of being an illegal immigrant and illegal entry into the country.

Police said he was arrested after he was found to be navigating the boat carrying 13 third country nationals in the government-controlled area of Famagusta.

The vessel arrived in the afternoon on September 20.

