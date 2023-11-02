November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North’s chief police inspector charged with taking bribes

By Tom Cleaver00
Chief Police Inspector, Ali Savas Altan (centre)

The north’s Chief Police Inspector, Ali Savas Altan, was remanded in custody subject to the beginning of a trial, having been charged with taking bribes.

Altan stands accused of having wiped a person’s criminal record while serving as Judicial Branch Chief between 2016 and 2017.

He appeared at northern Nicosia’s High Criminal Court and faced seven charges, including “taking bribes”, “forging records”, “encouraging witnesses to give false testimony”, and “fraud while holding public office”.

He pled innocent to all charges.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

