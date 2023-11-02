November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Trial for Paphos murder suspect to begin on November 16

By Gina Agapiou01
paphos court house
Paphos Criminal Court

A 34-year-old man who shot and injured another young man in Paphos last month will answer to attempted murder charges on November 16, the criminal court decided on Thursday.

Until then, the suspect will remain in custody.

The man, a resident of a village in the Paphos district, is also faced with charges of illegal possession and transportation of firearm and explosives.

He was arrested in the early morning hours on September 24 when police received information of a shooting in the village of Psathi.

According to police information, a 31-year-old man was shot outside his house at around 5.30am when he returned from a night out.

As he parked and got out of his car, another vehicle approached, stopped, and fired a gun in the direction of the victim, letting off two shots and hitting his target both times.

Relatives of the victim managed to immobilise the perpetrator who was later arrested.

The injured man was taken to Paphos A&E but due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital. He has sustained facial and chest injuries.

Police said testimony suggests the two men had personal differences although they did not have any friendly relations.

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

