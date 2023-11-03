November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusEnergyFeatured

‘All signatures on Cyprus gas field agreement must be honoured’

By Gina Agapiou01
Energy Minister George Papanastasiou
Cyprus Energy Minister George Papanastasiou

The managing company of the Aphrodite gas field “leaves us in uncertainty,” Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Chevron President Clay Neff, and the conclusion of the dispute resolution period regarding the field’s development plan, the minister stressed how the government insists on “all parties honouring their signatures.

“We insist that Chevron honours its signature,” he said speaking before the House finance committee discussion of his ministry’s budget for 2024.

He was referring to the initial plan of the former operator Noble Energy, specifically for the construction of a Floating Production Unit (FPU) for natural gas production over the field. The FPU would allow for increased gas recovery, consequently maximising revenues.

“Our forecasts were that in the first few years [of production], there will be gas, but in the next five years, which represent the revenues for the Republic of Cyprus, there will be no gas. Chevron’s proposal leaves us in serious uncertainty; the field will develop according to Chevron’s interests in the first period, and in the second period, there will be no gas,” he explained.

The FPU, as he clarified, purifies the gas from oil derivatives, water, and particles.

Papanastasiou stressed that the initial development plan proposal submitted in 2019 “was very correct, but it must be honoured by all parties.”

He further emphasised that the government understands the motives of the company, which is directing capital investments to Israel’s major fields, Tamar and Leviathan.

“But we also understand the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus has given a lot and received nothing. That’s why we insist on all parties honouring their signatures,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Aphrodite field is a non-risk asset. “It is a developmental field, ready to go for sale. That’s why we insist on infrastructure,” he added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Hamburg skyscraper construction halted in grim sign for German property sector

Reuters News Service

Ethics committee aims to restore Cyprus sport’s reputation

Iole Damaskinos

Nigerian pranksters whip up social media storm after deportation from Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Disney and more at Nicosia International Festival

Eleni Philippou

Arrest after construction machinery stolen

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign