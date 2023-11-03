November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Auditor-General advocates financial independence for audit service

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides

Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides raised the issue of making the service financially independent on Friday, during a meeting of the house finance committee.

The committee was discussing the 2024 budget for the audit service.

Michaelides called for the issue of the financial independence of the audit service to be reinstated, noting that the parliament also has a role to play in this regard. He noted that there is no other state service for which there was a pre-accession commitment of the republic to ensure its financial independence, adding that there was also an explicit reference in the Troika’s memorandum that this would be ensured.

Also, Michaelides asked the committee, within the framework of the regular parliamentary practice of cross-referencing the funds, such as for example the funds for consulting services, which are also included in the budget of the audit service, to include a note that the release is done with submitting a request directly to the finance committee and not through the finance ministry.

The head of the committee and Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou replied that a different procedure cannot be done for the audit service than what is prescribed.

Akel MP Irene Charalambides stated that the main principle of combating corruption is the strengthening of the supervisory authorities, pointing out that the parliament does not show the political will to do so. She added that the financial autonomy of the parliament was achieved, and the issue of the audit service was left pending.

