Cypriot entrepreneurs shine in bicommunal startup event

The 2023 Startups4Peace (Su4P) programme, the EU Innovative Entrepreneurship project, funded by the European Union, in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland, this week revealed the names of the five winning startups.
The winners of the 2023 Su4P competition are Mammocheck, Dentmetria, Freyia Labs, Swapp, and Cipe Institute. Their innovative ideas and dedication have earned them well-deserved recognition.
The Su4P programme, designed to foster innovation and intercommunal collaboration among entrepreneurs in Cyprus, saw 12 startups embark on an intensive boot camp journey, culminating in a pitching competition where five exceptional startups emerged victorious. Winners of the event will now have the opportunity to attend SLUSH in Finland, the world’s leading startup event.
Startups4Peace aspires to bring together innovative entrepreneurs with fresh business concepts and a vision for inter-communal cooperation in Cyprus. The programme offers a platform for Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities to work together, establish partnerships, and develop closer ties.
Throughout the programme, these startups received support in refining and test-marketing their business ideas, undergoing rigorous boot camps and intense pitching sessions.
The pinnacle of their success is participation in SLUSH, which will be held in Helsinki, Finland, from November 30 to December 1.
Moreover, the EU Innovative Entrepreneurship project, in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland, extended its heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional startups and wishes them boundless success as they venture into the world of entrepreneurship.
Su4P, a competition and mini-accelerator programme, is made possible through the support of the European Union and the Embassy of Finland as part of the EU Innovative Entrepreneurship project, which is implemented by NI-CO.
The programme operates in partnership with the CYENS Centre of Excellence, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.
Finally, the Cyprus Mail was also represented at the event, providing one of the three members of the jury committee.