November 3, 2023

Cyprus’ Gaza corridor idea praised by European political party

By Tom Cleaver00
Christodoulides and Kyuchuk
President Christodoulides, meets the Co-President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Ilhan Kyuchyuk

Ilhan Kyuchuk, Co-Chairman of pan-European centrist group the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (Alde), pledged his support for Cyprus’ plan to construct a humanitarian corridor between the island and Gaza on Friday.

Kyuchuk met with President Nikos Christodoulides in the presence of Cypriot Alde member party Dipa leader Marios Garoyian.

He said he shares “common challenges, but also agrees that we need common solutions as Europeans, as democrats, as people interested in freedom, security, and prosperity in this region.”

He described Christodoulides’ proposal for a humanitarian corridor as “admirable”, adding that he fully supports it and that he will ask European institutions to “play an active role in supporting it”.

He also touched on the Cyprus problem, saying “I do believe that a reunited island based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation is the only way for the island in the future.”

Regarding migration, he said “I do share Christodoulides’ and Garoyian’s concerns … We need to tackle migration in a European way. Words are nice, but we need action, and real solidarity with the people of Cyprus.”

