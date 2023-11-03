November 3, 2023

Hunting season for endemic game starts on Sunday

The hunting season for endemic game is to start on Sunday, the Cyprus hunting association (Kok) announced.

In its announcement, the hunters’ organisation urged respect for the “written and unwritten” rules of the sport.

“We would like to remind [members] of the importance of safety and compliance with the rules and laws governing hunting,” the announcement said, noting that safety was a priority.

“Safety is always a priority. We make sure to use our hunting weapons with the necessary respect and follow the safety rules,” Kok said.

It also called for hunters to respect properties, property owners, and game limits, and to declare their takings on the ARTEMIS CY game service mobile app.

Use of the app provides the game service with “the opportunity to gather accurate data and use it for the better management of game. The data will not be contested and at the same time will be a weapon for the defence of hunting activity in Cyprus,” the announcement notes.

“The hunting experience is an important tradition and an opportunity to connect with nature and contribute to the preservation of our ecosystem,” the association concludes.

