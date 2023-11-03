November 3, 2023

Nepal hit by 6.4 earthquake, felt in New Delhi

By Reuters News Service01
seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck western Nepal on Friday, Nepal’s National Seismological Centre reported as witnesses said it caused houses in the area to collapse and buildings in New Delhi, India to shake.

The Nepalese agency said the quake occurred at 11:47pm local time (8:02pm in Cyprus) in Jajarkot district of Karnali province. Jajarkot is about 500 kilometres  west of the capital Kathmandu.

“Houses have collapsed. People rushed out of their homes. I am out in the crowd of terrified residents. We are trying to find details of damages,” police official Santosh Rokka said.

The earthquake shook buildings in New Delhi, about 600km away, according to Reuters’ witnesses. Videos on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed people running onto the street as some buildings were evacuated.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 10 km.

